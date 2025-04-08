Tyler Thorpe News: Secures three-year deal

Thorpe agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Tuesday.

Thorpe was selected by the Habs in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, racking up 27 goals and 25 helpers in 68 games with WHL Vancouver this year. If the 19-year-old winger makes the jump to the professional ranks, it figures to be primarily with AHL Laval next year rather than getting much time with the Habs. Still, Thorpe is worth keeping an eye on in dynasty/keeper formats.