Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyson Foerster headshot

Tyson Foerster News: Three-game, six-goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Foerster scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

His first put the Flyers up 1-0. Foerster skated through the crease and roofed a backhand under the crossbar on a second-period power play. He put his team up 3-2 midway through the third with a shot from the slot. Foerster has been on fire lately after scuffling through a 17-game period where he tallied just two goals. In his last six games, he's scored eight goals, including six on his current three-game streak. Foerster is a must-roll in daily formats until season's end.

Tyson Foerster
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now