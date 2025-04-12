Tyson Foerster News: Three-game, six-goal streak

Foerster scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

His first put the Flyers up 1-0. Foerster skated through the crease and roofed a backhand under the crossbar on a second-period power play. He put his team up 3-2 midway through the third with a shot from the slot. Foerster has been on fire lately after scuffling through a 17-game period where he tallied just two goals. In his last six games, he's scored eight goals, including six on his current three-game streak. Foerster is a must-roll in daily formats until season's end.