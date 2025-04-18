Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyson Kozak headshot

Tyson Kozak News: Heads to Rochester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Kozak (hip) was sent to AHL Rochester on Friday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Sending Kozak to the minors suggests he's recovered from his hip strain, which cost him the final eight games of Buffalo's campaign. He finished the NHL regular season with three goals and five points across 21 appearances with the Sabres. He also has eight goals, 14 points and 37 PIM in 31 outings with Rochester in 2024-25.

Tyson Kozak
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now