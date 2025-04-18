Tyson Kozak News: Heads to Rochester

Kozak (hip) was sent to AHL Rochester on Friday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Sending Kozak to the minors suggests he's recovered from his hip strain, which cost him the final eight games of Buffalo's campaign. He finished the NHL regular season with three goals and five points across 21 appearances with the Sabres. He also has eight goals, 14 points and 37 PIM in 31 outings with Rochester in 2024-25.