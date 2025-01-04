Urho Vaakanainen News: Bags apple Saturday

Vaakanainen registered an assist and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Vaakanainen's helper on Filip Chytil's third-period strike marked his first point since arriving to the Rangers as part of the Jacob Trouba trade on Dec. 6. The 26-year-old is currently slotted on the top power-play unit, but the Finnish blueliner may not enjoy such a plumb special teams assignment for long if he can't generate offense more regularly and therefore remains a merely speculative fantasy asset.