Vadim Zherenko News: Re-ups with St. Louis

Zherenko signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Blues on Sunday, according to PuckPedia.

Zherenko played exclusively with AHL Springfield in 2024-25, going 12-17-3 with a 3.44 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 32 appearances. The 2019 seventh-round selection has never suited up in an NHL game, and considering his new contract is a two-way deal, he shouldn't be expected to see playing time beyond the minors.