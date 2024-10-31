Vasily Podkolzin News: Assist, fight in win

Podkolzin logged an assist, five PIM and four hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Podkolzin has earned two assists over his last four games, which corresponds with his move to Leon Draisaitl's line at even strength. The 23-year-old Podkolzin also offers plenty of toughness -- he has multiple hits in nine of 11 contests this season. The winger has a total of 30 hits, nine PIM, 11 shots on net and a minus-4 rating, though his offense is likely to remain low since he doesn't feature on the power play.