Vasily Podkolzin News: Garners assist Saturday

Podkolzin provided an assist and four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Podkolzin snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. He has four helpers and 19 hits over his last seven games while continuing to play on the second line at even strength. The 23-year-old winger is at 12 points, 52 shots on net, 80 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 35 appearances. He has a chance to put up a career year -- his best campaign was his rookie year with the Canucks in 2021-22, when he had 26 points over 79 contests.