Vasily Ponomarev News: Inks three-year deal with KHL club

Ponomarev signed a three-year contract with the KHL's Avangard Omsk on Wednesday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Ponomarev had 15 goals, 41 points and 44 PIM across 55 regular-season appearances with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as well as no points, two PIM and five hits in seven outings with Pittsburgh in 2024-25. He was set to become a restricted free agent this summer, so the Penguins can retain the 23-year-old's NHL rights by presenting him with a qualifying offer.