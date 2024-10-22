Victor Hedman News: Big goals deliver win

Hedman scored twice Tuesday in an 8-5 win over the Devils.

Hedman's goals book-ended Brandon Hagel's natural hat trick in the second. He tied the game 2-2 at 7:34 of the second period on a wrist shot from low in the left circle. Hedman then scored his second of the game on a slap shot from the point to push the score to 6-2. It stood as the winner. He's already at eight points (two goals, six helpers), and he's on track to equal the kind of near point-per-game output he delivered in 2023-24 and 2022-23.