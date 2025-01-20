Victor Hedman News: Seven-game, nine-point streak

Hedman delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 loss to Toronto.

Hedman's point streak stands at seven games and nine points (two goals, seven assists). He has 38 points, including 31 assists, in 43 games, and 15 of those points (one goal, 14 assists) have come with the man advantage. Hedman is playing in his usual form, and the Bolts need that. The team needs him to be excellent -- the Bolts are one point ahead of Ottawa and Boston for third in the Atlantic, but only two points from being out of a Wild Card. Hedman is a guy who will rise to the occasion and help carry your squad, too.