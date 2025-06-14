Victor Soderstrom News: Inks one-year contract

Soderstrom signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Saturday.

Soderstrom was traded from Chicago to the Bruins on Friday. The 24-year-old blueliner was selected in the first round, 11th overall, in 2019 by Arizona and played 53 regular-season games with the Coyotes in his brief NHL career, scoring once and adding 10 assists. He signed a two-year contract with Brynas IF of the SHL in September, but likely has an out to return to the NHL this season. Soderstrom had nine goals and 28 assists in 49 SHL regular-season games in 2024-25.