Ville Heinola Injury: Starts skating

Although Heinola (ankle) isn't with the Jets in Detroit for Wednesday's road game, he has resumed skating back in Winnipeg, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Heinola isn't expected to be close to returning, but this is a good step on his road to recovery. He underwent ankle surgery in September after he suffered an infection related to a screw from a previous operation. Heinola had an assist in 10 appearances with the Jets in 2022-23. During the 2023-24 campaign, he recorded 10 goals and 27 points across 41 regular-season outings with AHL Manitoba.