Ville Ottavainen News: Earns helper in NHL debut

Ottavainen logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Ottavainen made his NHL debut Tuesday. He saw 14:24 of ice time and earned his first point with a secondary helper on a Jaden Schwartz tally in the third period. Ottavainen hasn't done much scoring with AHL Coachella Valley this year, earning 14 points over 66 appearances. The 22-year-old blueliner is still a work in progress, but he may compete for an NHL job in training camp in the fall.