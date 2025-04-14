Ville Ottavainen News: Recalled under emergency conditions
Ottavainen was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on an emergency basis Monday.
Ottavainen has chipped in three goals, 14 points and a plus-7 rating over 66 appearances with the Firebirds in 2024-25. Considering the 2021 fourth-round selection was recalled under emergency conditions, he could make his NHL debut in Seattle's regular-season finale against the Kings on Tuesday.
