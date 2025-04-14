Fantasy Hockey
Ville Ottavainen headshot

Ville Ottavainen News: Recalled under emergency conditions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Ottavainen was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on an emergency basis Monday.

Ottavainen has chipped in three goals, 14 points and a plus-7 rating over 66 appearances with the Firebirds in 2024-25. Considering the 2021 fourth-round selection was recalled under emergency conditions, he could make his NHL debut in Seattle's regular-season finale against the Kings on Tuesday.

Ville Ottavainen
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
