Vince Dunn News: Garners power-play assist Tuesday

Dunn notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, four blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Dunn got on the scoresheet in the final minute of the third period on Eeli Tolvanen's goal. The 28-year-old Dunn had four assists over seven outings in April, but he ended 2024-25 in a 22-game goal drought. The defenseman concluded the campaign at 39 points (12 on the power play), 137 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 62 appearances. It wasn't a great season for him compared to the previous two years, but Dunn's power-play time and top-four usage will keep him in the conversation in fantasy for 2025-26.