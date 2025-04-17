Vincent Trocheck News: Fourth shortie in last nine games
Trocheck scored a goal Thursday in a 4-0 win over the Lightning.
Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal on a give-and-go with J.T. Miller just 1:02 into the second period that stood as the winner. It was his fourth short-handed goal in the past nine games and sixth this season. That put Trocheck in a tie for the NHL lead with Alex Tuch of the Sabres. He finished the season on a five-game, seven-point scoring streak (four goals, three assists). And overall, Trocheck ended the year with 26 goals, 33 assists, 204 hits, 202 shots and 78 blocks.
