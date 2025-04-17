Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vincent Trocheck headshot

Vincent Trocheck News: Fourth shortie in last nine games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 8:10pm

Trocheck scored a goal Thursday in a 4-0 win over the Lightning.

Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal on a give-and-go with J.T. Miller just 1:02 into the second period that stood as the winner. It was his fourth short-handed goal in the past nine games and sixth this season. That put Trocheck in a tie for the NHL lead with Alex Tuch of the Sabres. He finished the season on a five-game, seven-point scoring streak (four goals, three assists). And overall, Trocheck ended the year with 26 goals, 33 assists, 204 hits, 202 shots and 78 blocks.

Vincent Trocheck
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now