Vinni Lettieri News: Remains with team

Lettieri is practicing with the Bruins on Monday despite being on waivers, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Lettieri's placement on waivers was likely just a technical move to keep him eligible to be moved between the NHL and AHL over the final weeks of the season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the 30-year-old forward should continue suiting up for the Bruins and could even be pressed into a top-six role.