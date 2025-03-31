Fantasy Hockey
Vinni Lettieri headshot

Vinni Lettieri News: Remains with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 7:22am

Lettieri is practicing with the Bruins on Monday despite being on waivers, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Lettieri's placement on waivers was likely just a technical move to keep him eligible to be moved between the NHL and AHL over the final weeks of the season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the 30-year-old forward should continue suiting up for the Bruins and could even be pressed into a top-six role.

Vinni Lettieri
Boston Bruins
