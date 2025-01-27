Fantasy Hockey
Vladimir Tarasenko headshot

Vladimir Tarasenko Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Tarasenko (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Kings, per Max Bultman of The Athletic.

Patrick Kane (upper body) and J.T. Compher (undisclosed) are unavailable, but Tyler Motte (upper body) and Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed) will be in Monday's lineup. Still, Detroit may need to recall a forward from AHL Grand Rapids if Tarasenko can't play against the Kings. He has notched six goals, 20 points, 80 shots on net and 41 hits through 48 outings this season.

