Vladislav Kolyachonok News: Heading to Dallas

Kolyachonok was traded to the Stars from the Penguins on Thursday in exchange for Matt Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick.

Kolyachonok began the 2024-25 campaign with Utah and joined Pittsburgh after being waived in February. In total, he made 35 regular-season appearances between the two clubs, logging two goals, five assists, 31 blocked shots, 27 hits and 10 PIM while averaging 13:01 of ice time. He'll presumably have a chance to compete for an Opening Night roster spot with his new club during training camp, but he could have to spend some time in the minors.