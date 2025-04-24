Vladislav Lukashevich News: Entering transfer portal

Lukashevich will enter the transfer portal and leave Michigan State after just one season, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports Thursday.

Lukashevich managed one goal and six assists in 29 games for the Spartans this year. Selected by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old blueliner looks poised to spend at least one more season in college before making the jump to the professional ranks -- though it could certainly be longer.