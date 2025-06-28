Vojtech Cihar News: Czech import joins Kings

Cihar was the 59th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Although his offensive numbers were unimpressive (4 goals, 9 points in 43 games), Cihar earned major brownie points in the eyes of scouts by spending the entire season in Czechia's top league. He was actually better than the statistics suggest and also played for his home country at the World Juniors. Cihar has proven to be a solid all-around player with no significant weaknesses in his game. His defense is ahead of his offense at this point and Cihar is more likely to make it as a bottom-six depth option as opposed to a top six scorer.