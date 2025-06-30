Waltteri Ignatjew News: Will be unrestricted free agent

Ignatjew will hit the open market after the Flames opted against giving him a qualifying offer, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports Monday.

Ignatjew made the jump to North America last year, going 14-9-2 with an .892 save percentage and 3.26 GAA in 28 regular-season outings with AHL Calgary. The 25-year-old backstop is set to play in the SHL in 2025-26 after signing a two-year contract with Linkoping HC.