Will Reynolds News: Rugged defender off to Seattle

Reynolds was the 68th overall pick by Seattle in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

If you're looking for a tough, steady, stay-at-home defender, Reynolds is your guy. He's big (6-foot-3, 190 pounds), physical, and makes life miserable for opposing forwards. That's the good news. The bad news is that Reynolds brings virtually zero offense to the table. Over the past two seasons in the QMJHL, he has four goals and 18 points in 94 games. One bonus is the fact Reynolds, with a mid-August birthday, was one of the younger players available in the draft.