Will Zellers News: Finalist for Forward of the Year

Zellers was named one of three candidates for USHL Forward of the Year, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports Thursday.

Zellers racked up a league-high 44 goals in 52 games for the Green Bay Gamblers, adding another 27 assists along the way. The 19-year-old winger was originally drafted by the Avs in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft but was traded to Boston as part of the deal involving Charlie Coyle and Casey Mittelstadt. For his part, Zellers will head to the University of North Dakota next season, meaning he's still at least a year away from making his NHL debut.