Will Zellers News: Traded Friday

Zellers, Casey Mittelstadt and a second-round pick were acquired by Boston from Colorado on Friday in exchange for Charlie Coyle and a 2026 fifth-round selection, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Zellers has 37 goals and 58 points in 40 outings with USHL Green Bay this season. The Avalanche selected him with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He's likely still years away from potentially competing for an NHL roster spot.