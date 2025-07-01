William Dufour News: Let go by Avs

Dufour was not given a qualifying offer and will be an unrestricted free agent Tuesday, Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High reports.

Dufour's lone NHL appearance came back during the 2022-23 campaign, when he was with the Islanders. In his limited time with AHL Colorado this year, the 23-year-old winger notched one goal and three assists in 12 regular-season contests. At this point, the best Dufour can likely hope for is a two-way deal somewhere, but more likely he'll have to accept a minor-league-only deal if he wants to keep playing.