William Karlsson Injury: Not close to returning

Karlsson (lower body) isn't expected to join the Golden Knights on their upcoming four-game road trip, which will begin Sunday against the Rangers, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic on Thursday.

That trip will cover the remainder of Vegas' schedule before the 4 Nations Face-Off, so it seems Karlsson won't return until Feb. 22 versus Vancouver at the earliest. The 32-year-old has seven goals and 18 points in 38 appearances in 2024-25. Even when healthy, Karlsson has performed below his normal pace in terms of his offensive output, but he should still receive a middle-six spot once he returns.