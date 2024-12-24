William Karlsson News: Deals helper Monday
Karlsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.
Karlsson extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists) after setting up a Keegan Kolesar tally in the third period. For the season, Karlsson has 16 points, 59 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 25 appearances. He's trending upward, and that's come with a lineup adjustment that has Karlsson and Tomas Hertl coexisting on the second line rather than having each of them center their own trio.
