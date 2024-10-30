William Karlsson News: Draws assist in loss

Karlsson recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Karlsson helped out on a Tanner Pearson tally in the second period. Those two forwards have worked with Alexander Holtz on the third line over the last three games, with Karlsson earning a goal and three helpers in that span. He hasn't missed a beat after sitting out eight games with an undisclosed injury to begin the season. Karlsson has added eight shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating. The Swede is likely to remain on the third line and second power-play unit for now, but he's a strong candidate to move into the top six if head coach Bruce Cassidy shuffles his line combinations.