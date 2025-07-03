William Trudeau News: Signs two-way deal

Trudeau agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Thursday.

Trudeau has yet to make his NHL debut after being traded by the Habs in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Last season, the 22-year-old blueliner notched five goals and 14 assists in 68 regular-season tilts, adding another three helpers in eight playoff games. Given the number of defensemen in the Habs' system right now, Trudeau is unlikely to see much NHL time this year.