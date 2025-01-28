Wyatt Johnston News: One-man comeback effort

Johnston recorded a natural hat trick, five shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Johnston's first goal was a shorthanded tally in the second period to spark the comeback. He scored again at even strength midway through the third and then tallied 20 seconds into overtime to complete the natural hat trick and the win for the Stars. Johnston has been fantastic lately with four goals and eight assists over his last eight contests while filling a top-line role. The 21-year-old is up to 14 goals, 42 points (10 on the power play, two shorthanded), 131 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 50 appearances.