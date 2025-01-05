Wyatt Johnston News: Riding six-game point streak

Johnston produced two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Johnston helped out on goals by Jamie Benn and Thomas Harley, with the latter's tally being in overtime. The 21-year-old Johnston is on a six-game point streak with three goals and seven assists in that span, and four of his contests in that stretch have resulted in multi-point efforts. It's been a big boost to his overall numbers -- he's at nine goals, 29 points, 106 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 38 appearances while still shooting a fairly modest 8.5 percent on the year.