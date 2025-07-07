Zac Dalpe News: Announces retirement
Dalpe announced his retirement Monday from playing hockey.
Dalpe sustained a knee injury against Springfield on Dec. 18, limiting him to only nine regular-season games with AHL Charlotte in 2024-25. The 35-year-old forward collected 16 goals and 32 points in 168 NHL regular-season appearances with Carolina, Vancouver, Buffalo, Minnesota, Columbus and Florida during his career.
Zac Dalpe
Free Agent
