Zac Jones News: Becomes unrestricted free agent

Jones didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Rangers on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Jones made a career-high 46 appearances with the Rangers last year and logged a goal, 10 assists, 46 blocked shots, 28 hits and 24 PIM while averaging 17:15 of ice time. Despite his success relative to his career numbers, he saw inconsistent playing time down the stretch and will now part ways with the Rangers. He could draw interest on the open market during the offseason, but it seems likely that the 24-year-old will have to settle for a bottom-four role next season.