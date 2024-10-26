Zach Aston-Reese News: Deposits goal

Aston-Reese scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Aston-Reese has earned all three of his points this season over the last four games. The 30-year-old has seen a larger role lately, as the absences of Kent Johnson (shoulder), Boone Jenner (shoulder) and Dmitri Voronkov (upper body) have opened some playing time. Aston-Reese is filling a third-line role with three points, 11 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating over seven appearances.