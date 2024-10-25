Zach Hyman News: Generates assist in win

Hyman logged an assist and six shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Hyman set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' goal 16 seconds into the third period. The helper was Hyman's first point in eight games this season. It's fair to say the winger has been vastly unlucky -- he has 23 shots on net but has yet to score, though some of that is regression from him shooting 18.6 percent during his 54-goal campaign in 2023-24. Hyman has maintained a top-line role and power-play time, and given the talent around him and his ability to play near the front of the net, he should get on track eventually.