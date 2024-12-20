Zach Hyman News: Heating up in December

Hyman generated a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Hyman jumpstarted the comeback for Edmonton by scoring his 11th goal of the season at 11:17 of the second period, and he set up Connor McDavid's game-tying goal in the final frame. Hyman added two shots, three hits, one takeaway and a plus-2 rating to round out an impactful fantasy performance. The right-shot winger seems to have found his game lately -- he's scored in four straight contests and has produced eight goals and an assist through seven outings in December. Hyman had just three goals through the first two months of 2024-25, so his early-season struggles appear to be in the rearview. The 32-year-old has accounted for 11 goals (three game-winners), 17 points and a plus-7 rating through 27 appearances.