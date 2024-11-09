Zach Hyman News: Picks up two assists

Hyman notched two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Hyman set up goals by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid (on the power play) in this contest. Both of Hyman's multi-point efforts this season have come over the last four games. The winger is up to three goals, four assists, 38 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 15 outings this season. He started slow, but he's looking like himself now, and his spot in a potentially dangerous offense makes Hyman a must-start in fantasy as long as he avoids another prolonged slump.