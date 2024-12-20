Zach Werenski News: Nets power-play tally
Werenski scored a power-play goal, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Devils.
Werenski continues to enjoy a strong December, though he hasn't logged a multi-point effort since Dec. 1. The defenseman has three goals and five assists over his last 11 contests, which is actually a bit of a decline in production. Overall, he's at 11 goals, 32 points (13 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 33 appearances this season. Werenski continues to return excellent value in fantasy while playing massive minutes for Columbus.
