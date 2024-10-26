Zach Werenski News: Pots goal in overtime loss

Werenski scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Werenski has five points over his last four games. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, four assists, 27 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over seven appearances this season. Werenski can be an impact player in fantasy with points, power-play production and shots, and that's been augmented by the Blue Jackets' strong start to the year on offense.