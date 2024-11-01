Zach Werenski News: Records power-play assist

Werenski provided a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Werenski had a shot attempt tipped home by Sean Monahan for the Blue Jackets' second goal. Through 10 contests, Werenski has three goals and six assists, with four of his nine points coming on the power play. The defenseman has added 36 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. As long as he stays healthy, Werenski can be a force on offense from the blue line, making him a reliable fantasy option.