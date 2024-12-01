Zach Werenski News: Two more assists in win

Werenski posted two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Werenski is on an eight-game point streak, picking up five goals and 11 helpers in that span. He helped out on goals by Sean Monahan and Dante Fabbro as the Blue Jackets took control of Sunday's win. Werenski's putting it all together this season with eight goals, 18 assist, 86 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 23 appearances. The 27-year-old has been one of the top defensemen in fantasy, and he can help managers in every category except hits.