Zach Werenski

Zach Werenski News: Two points in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Werenski scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Islanders.

The 27-year-old put the finishing touches on a career-best campaign by extending his point streak to six games. No player exemplified the Blue Jackets' stunning season better than Werenski -- after struggling to stay on the ice over the last few years due to injuries, the All-Star blueliner played 81 games and delivered a career-high 23 goals and 82 points, putting him second in the NHL among defensemen in both categories behind only Cale Makar. Werenski also established new career highs in shots on net (298), power-play points (25) and blocked shots (131).

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
