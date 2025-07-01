Zachary Bolduc News: Flipped in trade

Bolduc was acquired by the Habs from the Blues on Tuesday in a swap for Logan Mailloux.

Bolduc is coming off a solid rookie campaign with St. Louis in which he notched 19 goals and 17 helpers in 72 regular-season outings, including 12 power-play points. Barring a significant sophomore slump, the 22-year-old Quebec native should be capable of topping both those marks this coming season and should be a top-half fantasy target.