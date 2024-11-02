Zachary L'Heureux News: Pockets helper

L'Heureux notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

L'Heureux had the secondary helper on Colton Sissons' go-ahead goal in the second period. This was the second assist in six games for L'Heureux this season. The 21-year-old has added three shots on net, 19 hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. He's seeing fourth-line minutes in his first taste of NHL action, but he could earn a look in the middle six later in the campaign if he puts up decent scoring numbers. If he gets hot, he could also be a streaming option in fantasy formats that reward hits.