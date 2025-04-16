Zack Ostapchuk Injury: Unavailable for season finale

Ostapchuk (lower body) won't play in the Sharks' season finale against Edmonton on Wednesday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Ostapchuk will finish the NHL campaign with a goal, four points, 45 PIM and 110 hits in 56 outings between Ottawa and San Jose. If he recovers in time, he might report to AHL San Jose to participate in the Calder Cup Playoffs.