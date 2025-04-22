Zack Ostapchuk News: Assigned to AHL

Ostapchuk (lower body) was loaned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Ostapchuk sat out the Sharks' final two games of the regular season due to an injury. However, his demotion indicates that he should be an option for the Barracuda in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Ostapchuk earned one goal, three assists, 26 shots on net and 110 hits across 56 NHL appearances between San Jose and Ottawa in the 2024-25 regular season.