Zayde Wisdom News: Not extended qualifying offer

The Flyers didn't extend a qualifying offer to Wisdom on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Wisdom hasn't yet made his NHL debut, and he'll hit free agency ahead of the 2025-26 season. He made 68 regular-season appearances for AHL Lehigh Valley last year and recorded 13 goals, 19 assists and 44 PIM, but those career-best marks weren't enough to keep him in the organization.