Zayne Parekh News: Scores in NHL debut

Parekh scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Parekh lit the lamp at 8:24 of the third period for his first NHL goal. The 19-year-old defenseman played well, though the Kings were certainly not going all-out since they have the playoffs to think about. In any case, Parekh figures to get a long look in training camp after a 107-point campaign with OHL Saginaw this year. He won't meet the requirements to be assigned to the AHL in 2025-26, so it's NHL or junior hockey for Parekh in the upcoming season.