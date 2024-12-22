Fantasy Hockey
Zemgus Girgensons headshot

Zemgus Girgensons Injury: Exits with apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Girgensons sustained an apparent injury late in the third period of Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

The nature and severity of Girgenson's injury aren't yet clear, but he had trouble skating to the bench after getting hurt late in the matchup. Prior to his exit, he tallied two hits and a blocked shot in 12:12 of ice time. Whether the 30-year-old will be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday against Florida remains to be seen.

Zemgus Girgensons
Tampa Bay Lightning
